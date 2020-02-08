Tracy Brabin, Labor MP, auctioned “Hungover Tart” charity dress on eBay – The Sun.

THE LABOR MP in the middle of Shouldergate Dress Row is auctioning off the controversial dress in the center of the sexism storm.

Ex-Corrie star Tracy Brabin was trolled and accused of looking like a “hangover cake” after carrying the strapless number on the shipping carton.

Ms. Brabin, 58, struck back on her trolls by auctioning off the dress for charity Girlguiding on eBayCredit: ebay

The Labor MP caused controversy after wearing a strapless dress in the House of Commons

Ms. Brabin, 58, struck back on her trolls by auctioning off the dress for the girl guiding charity on eBay.

Bids had risen to over £ 11,000 in a day after the Batley and Spen MP put them online.

When she tweeted a link to it, she said: “Sold out at ASOS! Buy the dress that was published on the front page.

“Support girl guiding in their brilliant work and inspire young girls to become future leaders.”

Cruel trolls had thrown online abuse at the MP because they dared to wear the off-the-shoulder dress on the shipping crate in the House of Commons.

Ms. Brabin criticized the “everyday sexism”, which she considered a sensation.

When she reported back to her critics online, she stormed: “Sorry I don’t have time to respond to all of your comments, but I can confirm that I don’t …

“A ** g, Hungover, A cake, almost to breastfeed, a gossip, drunk, was just hit over a trash can.”

“Who knew that people could get so emotional over one shoulder?”

Tracey Brabin defends her dress code in the lower house of Lorraine