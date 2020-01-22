Tracee Ellis Ross stars in the Mountain Dew - Adweek Super Bowl ad

Mountain Dew has revealed that actress Tracee Ellis Ross, who stars in the ABC show Black-ish, will be one of the famous faces that viewers can expect to see in his Super Bowl 2020 commercial.

The PepsiCo brand has not yet shared the spot itself, but a teaser pointing to The Shining was released earlier this month. The 10-second trailer shows a parody of the scary typewriter scene in the horror film.

According to her latest Instagram post, Ellis Ross seems to be doing her best to channel Shelley Duvall – who made her way through The Shining in the role of Wendy Torrance, the wife of Jack Nicholson’s crazy Jack Torrance, in promoting Mountain Dew ,

It is still unclear which other celebrities will round off the “epic reinterpretation” of one of the film’s most famous scenes.

Mountain Dew is working with TBWA Chiat Day New York on this year’s Super Bowl commercial promoting the zero-sugar variety of the brand that was launched earlier this year. The agency won the account last year, thereby ending the long-standing partnership of the Soda brand with BBDO.

In December, Adweek confirmed that Mountain Dew would return to the Super Bowl this year after it suspended the big game in 2019.