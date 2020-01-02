Trace Cyrus reveals why the metro station had to break

Loading...

[Photo via: Spotify / Metro Station]

For years, Subway station dominated stage music with their breakout "Shake It" and became icons of the genre. When the project started, the couple was 17 years old and decided to go on tour rather than finish high school. Despite the immediacy of their success, the world was apparently against them, which ultimately led to the group's official dissolution in August 2017.

Since their breakup, Trace Cyrus and Mason Musso worked on their solo projects, and acquired a wisdom they didn't have when they first started in music. In a recent interview with AltPress, Cyrus exclusively announced that Metro Station would return in 2020 and release new music. But this time, the duo does things right.

Read more: Post Malone gets new 'fairly brutal' medieval-inspired face tattoo

And what about 2020 for the metro station to come back?

TRACE CYRUS: When we were young, we didn't care. We were so wild and reckless, and we literally lived it fully. It was a fall. It was the fall of the metro station at the end because everything crashed on us. But for the first three years, we had so much fun. We really did. And we look back, and we just laugh at these stories and how crazy we were because we had no direction. We did not know what we were doing. We were, you know, 17, 18 years old, given all that money from a record label and literally just given the chance to leave high school and party. It was strange. It was really weird. I really didn't finish my last year of high school because it was like going on tour or finishing high school. And my choice was to go on tour with the metro station.

You have obviously acquired a lot of wisdom over the years. Have you ever thought about and regretted doing things the way you did?

I think my only regret [that is] is that I wish Mason and I were able to release a second album, you know, by closely following the first. Things collapsed on us, and the ego and other things prevented what should never have happened, you know? But I really have no regrets. All i know is that it's like 12 years later or something like that, and somehow i still don't had other work than the metro station, which amazes me.

Read more: My Chemical Romance fan project creates a multi-camera video of the return show

My first job when I was 15 was like cleaning the restroom and washing the dishes in the restaurant. What I think a lot of people don't know about me is that I've been working since I was very young. And even if Metro Station was very successful very quickly, I really appreciate it very much. Even if I'm not as rich as I want to be or almost as successful as I hope to be someday, every day of my life [I get to] wake up, smoke some 39; grass, go to my studio [and] make music, and 90% of the songs I do, people will never even hear. I don't deliver most of my music to the world. And it's just something that I like to do for myself.

I like to make music. And that's what I think a lot of people don't realize how passionate about music is to me. It is the obsession of my life. I have been in Los Angeles for a week. I haven't left home to hang out with friends or go to a bar or anything like that. I stay locked in the studio and I'm just obsessed with music 24/7.

It is a lifestyle, it is not a hobby.

It changed my life forever. I'm just eternally grateful to Metro Station. I am eternally grateful to the fans. Everyone who continues to stream music, just everyone who always follows me on Instagram and follows my life and my stuff. It’s impressive.

So now that you come back, how do you think it will change you as a person and your solo career and what you enjoy doing?

I think this time, I realize that the metro station does not have to consume my life. Like so many times before, I felt like the band had broken down because there were other things we wanted to do. It would get to the point where we could hurt the feelings of other people involved in the metro station if we left and did something else. And now it's to the point where I feel like I have the freedom to do what I want and still do the metro station. But that shouldn't consume my life.

I still have a fiancé, and I always have solo songs that I like to create and release, whether they are as successful as Metro Station or not. They mean something to me. And it's all those kinds of things that I want to keep doing because that's what makes me happy. I feel like I am in a very good place with the metro station, and I am delighted to focus more on music and songs and realize that I didn’t not go out and shoot eight to nine months a year and kill myself for the group to be more successful.

Read more: New Year singer Ash Costello commits to Disneyland proposal

You have more freedom after all these years.

When I was younger, it was like that. It was just 24/7 on the road. Play these shows. Go Go go. I really didn't have time to breathe. And now it's like I want to relax. I want to be with my daughter [and] my dogs. I want to have my own life and go to the metro station when it makes sense.

And as long as it continues to make you happy, it makes sense. So obviously, it's been a few years. What place does the metro station occupy in the musical climate of 2020?

I do not know. I don't think we have ever integrated. Honestly, even if we are ranked in the emo scene, I think we are the most hated group, to be honest. I feel like we're the band that a lot of people don't want to fuck with or, you know, go on tour sometimes. Many people believe that we have received many documents. And sometimes, I feel like we are all alone. I don't think we fit into a specific group or anything like that. Even with our image, with the way we sound, I feel like it's so different from everything else, you know? I don't think anyone who looks like me creates the type of music I create.