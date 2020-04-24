TP-Link Deco M4 Review: A Reliable Wi-Fi Mesh System on a Budget

While Wi-Fi extenders are much cheaper than mesh networks, they lack the performance or convenience of mesh networks. A mesh net gives you wireless internet access throughout the crib. Switching from node to node is invisible to you and your devices, although if you’re craving your property while streaming the connection, you can slow things down.

I live in a 3,000-square-foot house on one level. Most computing takes place at opposite ends of a long rectangle, with the Wi-Fi router in the center.

While the single cable modem / router seemed to offer good coverage, according to Wi-Fi indicators on a dozen macs, iPhones, iPads and Rokus, there were often annoying delays or temporary abandonments. I couldn’t fix it on a weak or variable WiFi signal, but it seemed possible, so I decided to try a mesh Wi-Fi system.

I’m glad he did.

Purchase decision

I started reading reviews and pricing systems. While the TP-Link system didn’t make anyone’s best lists, one reviewer noted that the brand was quickly becoming one of his favorites. So I took a look. Verified buyers seemed pretty happy, so I pulled the trigger.

The model I bought, the M4, offered an updated version, also called the M4, which supports Alexa if you add an Alexa device. I don’t want Amazon (or Google) to listen to me all the time, so I don’t buy them.

One of the potential downsides of lower-end networks, according to reviewers, is the lack of controls and advanced options. My experience with LANs goes back to base-10 and vampire Ethernet taps. Frankly, I have no joy in talking to networks. I just want it to work.

Despite these warnings, it seemed to me that the TP-Link management app (confusingly called Deco) has more features than I’ll need (QoS, fast roaming, job format, and more). But if you like to tweak your network Check out the Deco app first.

Installation and support

I read the Amazon reviews, a couple of them with good installation tips, reviewed the TP-Link online instructions, and downloaded their useful iOS app. (They are also compatible with Android.) In the clean box, there were three white rectangular prisms, mesh nodes, power cords for each, a single Ethernet cable, and an almost fine print installation manual. illegible in a dozen languages. .

The application did a good job of stepping me into the process of installing the first node. But the low-contrast interface — favored by good-looking young designers — defeated me when I went to add the satellite nodes.

Which led me to chat with TP-Link support, where I managed to solve my (simple) problem. The support was better than I expected.

Once I added the satellite nodes, I only had to update the firmware a couple of times, a painless process after a few minutes. The nodes themselves have worked perfectly over the last month, typically supporting six to 12 devices simultaneously.

One surprise: I made an Ethernet cable from the office node on my iMac and tested the bandwidth. The wired connection offered approximately 1/5 of the bandwidth of the Wi-Fi connection. Hmm.

Definitely my network is more reliable and responsive when adding the mesh network. My Rokus link is much faster. My online meetings have fewer dropouts. And I can use my devices in the garage.

TP-Link has a $ 100 three-node mesh system, which I didn’t try, but knowing what I know now, I’m sure if the money were tight. If you work from home for the first time and the net looks awkward, a mesh net can also help.

