Toyota's Yaris-based SUV to be unveiled in the second half of 2020

It’s no secret that Toyota is working on a new small SUV model that will be found under the existing C-HR and will use the same GA-B foundations with the new Yaris.

Auto Express is now reporting that the new small Toyota SUV is expected to be unveiled in the second half of this year, which will take the fight to models like the Renault Captur and the Nissan Juke.

The new Toyota crossover will be similar in size with most current supermini models, which means around 4.0 meters in length, bringing the Japanese automaker into the European B-SUV segment for the first time.

Toyota’s European Executive Vice-President Matt Harrison said the specific segment is growing steadily, pulling C segment customers down (Toyota Corolla, VW Golf). Harrison added that while they are quite impressed with the way the biggest C-HR is doing in the European market, they “don’t think for a minute that we’ve covered it all.”

The next Yaris-based SUV will become the second Toyota model to use the flexible GA-B architecture, with MacPherson struts in the front and a torsion beam in the rear. Compared to the Yaris sedan, it should be slightly longer and around 40mm taller, with a longer wheelbase and wider tracks as well. The platform is also compatible with a more refined multi-link rear suspension, which indicates that Toyota can also offer AWD versions if it wishes.

Chances are the Toyota baby SUV will be offered with hybrid powertrains only, including the 113-hp 1.5-liter electric motor used by the Yaris hatchback and front-wheel drive. Toyota could also offer a standard 1.5-liter petrol model, but only in specific markets and depending on demand.

