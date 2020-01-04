Toyota's Supra GT300 Racer sounds too good for it to really exist

Loading...

The new fifth-generation Toyota Supra is clearly a good car, but perhaps not an excellent one. Now is a good opportunity for Toyota to present a just unbridled version of the Supra to compete, thus extending the legendary name of the Supra. The GT4 version already exists, but at home the only series that really matters is Super GT. Lexus already has strong control over the GT500 class, but the Supra is supposed to compete in both classes in 2020. This is the GT300 version and it breaks completely!

As you may have known, a Prius was flying the Toyota flag on GT300 with an incredible V8 soundtrack. It is assumed that the new Supra GT300 will carry that 3.4-liter V8 that has been used since 2016, and based on the sounds that emanate from that, those assumptions are correct.

I haven't heard a great thunderous V8 like that since I went to an ALMS race to see the Corvette C6 GT1 class. The Rs hit my face with decibels V8. The six in line of Supra street sound good. Ok, even. But it is not as glorious as this screamer race car.

My wife often says that all adult car enthusiasts who vocalize the sounds of cars are simply letting their inner child out. This Supra makes me want to shout those sounds directly. I am a kid.

RRRRRRRRRRRRROOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAARMMM

Surely this car has to be a product of my imagination. It really can't exist, right?

