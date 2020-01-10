Toyota sees hydrogen powered 'woven city' from Mt. Fuji

Loading...

LAS VEGAS – Can you build a planned city that works in the long term? Toyota wants to try it with Woven City, a 175-hectare site at the foot of Mount Fuji, 90 miles southwest of Toyota’s headquarters in Tokyo. Hydrogen fuel cells and solar panels will be installed on the roof for power supply, native vegetation and hydroponics gardens. There are also robotics in the house, mainly wooden buildings with traditional Japanese woodwork, and sensors and robotics in the house to help with daily life.

What is missing in Woven City? Traditional passenger cars and SUVs, of which Toyota earned around 8 million last year. There will be people movers (electric, self-driving) and many footpaths. The construction of a woven city will begin in 2021, says Toyota, with an original population of 2,000 employees and families, pensioners, retailers, guest scientists and industrial partners.

For a company that builds more vehicles than others, the obvious questions about Woven City are “Why?” And “Where do cars and vehicles of any kind fit?” The why part is a combination of Toyota’s sense of corporate social responsibility to propose a cleaner, better future for the world and the desire to have a resident lab to sort things out. The second part, about where vehicles fit, comes down to little or no place for traditional vehicles in the heart of this utopian community, and three levels of space for people and vehicles driving around:

Roads / spaces only for faster vehicles

A mix of lower speed, personal mobility and pedestrians

A park-like “promenade” for pedestrians only

“These three street types,” Toyota says, “weave together to form an organic grid pattern to help speed up autonomy testing.” The company adds:

To move residents through the city, only fully autonomous vehicles without emissions are allowed on the main passages. Autonomous Toyota e-pallets will be used in and in Woven City for transport and deliveries, as well as variable mobile retail.

Houses or apartments in Woven City have servants in the form of AI routines and robots. Toyota is a bit vague about this and says:

Homes are equipped with the latest technologies for human support, such as home robotics to help with daily life. The homes will use sensor-based AI to monitor residents’ health, provide basic needs and improve everyday life, creating an opportunity to deploy connected technology with integrity and trust in a safe and positive way.

The model home (image above) seems spacious and uncluttered, as if the family shops are until the moment they fall, but the jeans, boots, parkas, games, electronics, kitchen countertop, cosmetics, ear plugs, battery chargers and backpacks all have a closet available space. But then the utopia described in Samuel Butler’s novel Erewhon from 1870 was not really utopia, and it is nowhere (almost) spelled backwards either. Since there is no dome over the site, it should prove better than Biosphere 2 in Arizona.

Toyota notes that the structures will mainly be made of wood. They contain traditional Japanese joinery techniques, but are assembled in robot factories to reduce costs.

Toyota imagines that the public spaces remove people from their living units and interact with each other, in clean and safe places with many seats. We did not see any soccer or basketball courts for children and younger adults, but assume that this is part of the plan. According to Toyota:

Both neighborhood parks and a large central park for recreation, as well as a central square for social gatherings, are designed to bring the community together. Toyota believes that encouraging human connections will be an equally important aspect of this experience.

Japan has the oldest population in the world. We also assume that Woven City thinks it helps Japan’s rapidly aging population: a third over 60, a quarter over 65 and an eighth over 75. The family photo above shows three different generations under one, rather long, pitched roof. Some single seniors have no interaction with others for weeks and others in family still feel isolated; Bloomberg (the news site, not the candidate) notes that over-65s in Japan are committed and arrested because they consider prison a better and more social place to be than outside, especially among women.

How large is the 175-hectare Woven City site? It can be a medium-sized American university campus, 75 football pitches including end zones and sidelines, but not the stadium, 30-40 New York City residential blocks or a quarter square kilometer.

All this is somewhat removed from building Corollas, RAV4s and Camrys. At the same time, it could be a great laboratory to reconsider how Toyota is transforming into a future that is more dependent on electrification, multimodal transport, shared journeys, and mass transit. Unlike Biosphere 2, there should be no algae in the ponds.

