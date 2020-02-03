Toyota says it offers a possible solution for when drivers accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake

Image: AP

Toyota is no stranger to ‘unintended acceleration’ and agreed to pay $ 1.2 billion in fines in 2014 after a federal investigation found that the company had covered safety issues in its cars amid one of the biggest memories in the automobile history. But unintended acceleration is not always due to a car malfunction, it is often just a simple driver error, which Toyota said today that it will soon have a possible solution thanks to “big data”.

The data was collected from cars connected to the network in Japan. The new technology, which Toyota said will be rolled out this summer in Japan and then, sometime after, to the rest of the world will try to detect the wrong application of the pedal when this happens and then automatically slow down the car.

I would explain how Toyota says it will do all this, but luckily it has released this handy image.

This is intuitively logical, because if you are driving at low speeds, it is unlikely that you will have to do it unless I am being chased or something. According to Automotive News, the system – new software actually – will only be active from zero to 19 km / h, which means that it has no influence on overtaking on the highway, for example.

The system uses big data collected through the data communication modules installed in newer Toyota vehicles. The so-called DCM sends information to a central server about the operation of a vehicle, such as the gear position, brakes and the use of direction indicators. Toyota then uses it to calculate an algorithm that protects against unintended acceleration.

Toyota has installed DCMs in 1.8 million vehicles on Japanese roads since 2002.

Toyota said the system will be optional on new cars and is in place whether there are obstacles or not, because it is based on detecting abnormal driving behavior and not on external sensors.

As Reuters points out, a system like this (assuming it works) can help prevent traffic accidents in Japan, where 15 percent of the fatal accidents in 2018 were caused by drivers aged 75 or over, and where the number of accidents with that demographics since then has doubled As the population of Japan has grown older.

And software safety solutions such as these are in some respects low-hanging fruit for car manufacturers, because they do not need hardware adaptation. This option, which is optional, also seems relatively harmless, although I can imagine a world where the implementation is being confused, while temporarily fooling a whole series of cars.

