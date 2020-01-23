Toyota recalls 3.4 million cars because airbags may not deploy - and they are not from Takata

If you happen to own one of these Toyota-made vehicles, you may want to pay close attention to the driving part, as the airbags may not deploy in an accident, increasing the risk of injury and death.

Identified in the Corolla 2011-2019, Avalon 2012-2018, Avalon hybrid 2013-2018 and Matrix 2011-2013, according to Reuters, the problem affects 3.4 million cars worldwide, including 2.9 million in the United States.

An electronic control unit may malfunction in an accident because it does not have adequate protection against electrical noise. This affects the airbags, causing them to deploy partially or not to deploy at all, and could also interfere with the operation of seat belt pretensioners.

The Fix

Toyota has already informed the dealers of the problem and will notify the owners of the recall by mid-March, advising them to make an appointment with an authorized dealer. Technicians will then inspect each car and install a noise filter between the airbag control module and the wiring harness, if necessary.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) was examining last April 12.3 million possibly defective airbags from various car manufacturers. The probe included the cars recalled by Toyota in this safety campaign and revealed that two frontal accidents involving the new Corolla, including one fatal, were suspected of having this defect.

Extension of recall to other car manufacturers possible

Produced by TRW, which is now part of ZF, the airbag control unit was installed in more than 12 million cars between 2010 and 2019. Aside from Toyota, FCA, Honda, Hyundai, Kia and Mitsubishi have them used. Overall, the defective parts reportedly left eight people dead. Some of these companies have already recalled certain models equipped with TRW airbag control units and, according to the newspaper, the FCA admitted to having reported three deaths and five injuries in 2016, when it recalled 2 million cars . Hyundai and Kia had information about four fatalities and six injuries in North America when they recalled 1 million cars in 2018.

The TRW airbag module is not linked to the general Takata recall involving potentially explosive airbags.