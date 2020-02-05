Toyota raises annual forecast for cost savings, healthy sales

TOKYO – The top automaker in Japan, Toyota, has increased its annual forecast on Thursday after cost savings and healthy sales have quadrupled the previous year’s quarterly profit.

As with other companies operating in China, the threat of the virus outbreak remains.

Toyota Motor Corp. has stopped production at all its 12 factories in China, including four vehicle assembly companies.

The closure will continue until Sunday, with a decision on future action according to Monday.

Toyota reported a gain of 738 billion yen ($ 6.7 billion) in October-December, up from 181 billion yen last year. The quarterly revenue decreased by 3% to 7.5 trillion yen ($ 68.6 billion).

The manufacturer of the Prius hybrid, Corolla compact and Lexus luxury models expects a profit of 2.35 trillion yen ($ 21 billion) until March 2020.

It had previously projected a profit of 2.15 trillion yen ($ 20 billion). The annual profit for the previous fiscal year was 1.88 trillion yen.

Executive Vice President Didier Leroy said that Toyota global car sales will grow in a balanced way in all major regions.

The automaker plans to add model offers with what he calls “advanced technologies,” such as hybrids, which run on both gasoline and electric motors to provide good mileage performance.

Toyota’s corporate culture promotes having a “fighting spirit,” the ability to do what is good, not just pleasing bosses, honesty, clear goals, and staying connected to someone’s team, Leroy said.

Although lagging behind German rival Volkswagen AG in recent years, Toyota has achieved a record number of global car sales for the company in the last four years and sold 10.74 million vehicles worldwide in 2019.

An unfavorable exchange rate hurts Japanese exporters such as Toyota, but according to the company in the city of Toyota, the Aichi prefecture, this year of damage is not expected to be as bad as last year.

Last month, Toyota announced it would create a “woven city” near Mount Fuji, powered by hydrogen fuel cells and with robotics, personal mobility services, and cars connected to the Internet.

Toyota has invited researchers and business partners to participate in the project, which will start early next year, where people live to test different technology.

Yuri Kageyama, The Associated Press