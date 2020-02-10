Toyota plans to pause Chinese production by February 17th

According to Reuters, Toyota will cease production in all Chinese plants by February 17 due to the corona virus.

The automaker operates 12 vehicle and component factories in China, which it owns together with the joint venture partners FAW Group and GAC Motor. A statement said the production shutdown would be extended after considering various factors, including local and regional government guidelines, and logistics. “

“For the week of February 10th, we will prepare to return to normal operations on February 17th,” Toyota continued.

Speaking to CNN, however, a Toyota spokesman added that due to circumstances beyond his control, we cannot say for certain whether we will be restarting operations on February 17.

Toyota had expected operations to resume on February 10 last Thursday.

There have been more than 40,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus with more than 908 deaths in China alone, and these numbers continue to grow.

Toyota is by far not the only automaker affected by the corona virus. Both Hyundai and Kia have discontinued production at their Chinese factories and plan to resume operations on February 17, more than a week after the originally proposed February 9.

The effects can also be felt all over the world. Suzuki says it is looking into the possibility of sourcing some of the parts it normally gets from China from other regions. In addition, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles announced at the end of last week that a European plant might have to close within two to four weeks if Chinese suppliers could not get back to work soon.