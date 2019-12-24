Toyota is preparing to introduce a mysterious model in Chicago

Loading...

We recently drove the Toyota Highlander 2020 and during the event an official revealed some details about their plans for the 2020 Auto Show from Chicago.

Although they would not go into details, we noted that the Chicago show is usually called a truck and van event and the official suggested that we were on the right track. Natural speculation would point to the possible revelation of the redesigned Sienna or Tundra, but they seemed to downplay this idea by suggesting that their debut would be slightly less important.

There is no word about details, but they have hinted that the mystery model is in line with their debut at the Chicago Auto Show of 2019. That is a difficult idea to decipher, as Toyota had a lot in Chicago this year, including the Tacoma, Sequoia TRD Pro, RAV4 TRD Off-Road and Land Cruiser Heritage Edition facelifted.

Also read: 2020 Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro is ready to conquer hardcore terrain

That suggests that the mystery model is likely to be a new special edition or equipment package – probably for a truck, crossover or SUV. We don't know for sure what to expect, but it seems that a truck is the most likely candidate.

Regardless of what Toyota has planned, we will find out soon enough when the Chicago Auto Show starts on February 6.

In addition to Toyota, a range of other car manufacturers are bringing new vehicles to the windy city. Although many companies are still focused on CES, Volkswagen has already confirmed plans to introduce the Atlas 2021. The facelifted crossover will have a sportier front plate, restyled headlights and a revised grille. We can also expect an updated interior and additional driver assistance systems.

Toyota display at the Chicago Auto Show of 2019