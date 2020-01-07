Toyota is building a whole ass town

Loading...

Picture: Toyota

The CES has always been about the outstanding performance of automobile manufacturers. Who can show the coolest, newest, most technical? Toyota has devastated the entire field of newbies this year with the announcement that it would build the greatest technical accessory ever, a whole damn city! Toyota names its planned 175-acre city at the foot of the mountain. Fuji “Woven City” is operated entirely with hydrogen fuel cells and photovoltaics.

This city is considered a so-called living laboratory, in which researchers can test and develop autonomy, robotics, personal mobility, smart homes and artificial intelligence under real conditions. The idea is to build a city of the future where everything is connected and talks to each other in a way that definitely doesn’t lead to a robot rebellion.

“Building a full city from scratch, even on a small scale, is a unique opportunity to develop future technologies, including a digital operating system for the city’s infrastructure,” said company president Akio Toyoda. “When people, buildings and vehicles are connected and communicate with each other via data and sensors, we can test the connected AI technology – both in the virtual and physical realm – and maximize its potential.”

Toyoda continued: “We welcome everyone who is inspired to improve our future lives, use this unique research ecosystem and work with us to create an ever better way of life and mobility for everyone.”

The city streets are divided into three different types. The first concerns faster road vehicles, the second a mixture of low-speed transport solutions such as bicycles, personal mobility and pedestrians, and the third concerns promenades that can only be reached with your own foot.

If you want to take a look at your future city, Toyota has the following plan:

The city is planned to be fully sustainable. Buildings are mostly made of wood to minimize their carbon footprint. Traditional Japanese carpentry is used in combination with robot-assisted production methods. The roofs are covered with photovoltaic panels in order to generate solar energy in addition to the electricity from hydrogen fuel cells. Toyota plans to weave outdoors throughout the city with native vegetation and hydroponics.

The residences will be equipped with the latest human support technologies, e.g. B. Home robots to make everyday life easier. The homes will use sensor-based AI to check occupant health, meet basic needs, and improve everyday life. This creates the opportunity to use networked technology with integrity and trust safely and positively.

To move the residents through the city, only completely autonomous, emission-free vehicles may be used on the main roads. In and in Woven City, autonomous Toyota E pallets are used for transport and delivery, as well as for trading in interchangeable mobile devices.

Both neighborhood parks and a large amusement park as well as a central place for social gatherings should bring the community together. Toyota believes promoting human connections will be an equally important aspect of this experience.

Toyota plans to populate Woven City with Toyota Motor Corporation employees and their families, retirees, retailers, visiting researchers, and industry partners. The plan provides for 2,000 people to start developing the project.

The city breaks ground in early 2021. So you have to wait until the future to see what the future looks like.