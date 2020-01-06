Loading...

Toyota was fined 87.6 million yuan (12.5 million US dollars) by the Chinese market regulator for pricing various Lexus models in eastern Jiangsu province, reports Reuters.

China’s state administration anti-monopoly market regulation bureau claims that between 2015 and 2018, Toyota set a minimum sale and resale price for its Lexus models in Jiangsu province, depriving dealers price autonomy and infringing customer rights.

During the same period, Lexus also set sales strategies, offering discounts to customers and asking them to buy selected accessories at fixed prices, a disapproved sales tactic in the local market.

A Toyota spokesperson said the automaker acknowledged and respected the penalty, but did not comment further.

The word on fine comes amid a dramatic drop in sales in the Chinese market. However, Lexus is experiencing a jump in sales, selling a total of 180,200 vehicles in the first 11 months of the year, a significant increase of 21% over the previous year.

Toyota is the seventh automaker to be fined for pricing in China since anti-monopoly laws came into effect in 2008. In June, Ford’s joint venture with Changan Automobile Group was fined 162.8 million yuan ($ 23,372,333) for breaking the same law.

China calculates its pricing fines on the basis of sales in the region where the violations took place. Toyota’s fine was based on 2% of Chinese sales of Toyota in 2016.

