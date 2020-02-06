Toyota Canada’s new boss comes home to prepare for NX production

For Frank Voss it is a homecoming.

The new president of Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada (TMMC), with factories in Woodstock and Cambridge, may come directly from Kentucky, but he grew up near Hamilton and graduated from McMaster University in engineering, he said.

As TMMC president, he has his hands full with managing the factories and overseeing the introduction of a new vehicle, the Lexus NX crossover, which landed at the Cambridge plant in 2019 when the Corolla was lost.

“We are in full swing to prepare that product for launch, we are preparing,” said Voss, who is expected to assemble 50,000 of the entry-level SUVs per year, starting in 2022.

“We are working on successfully launching our products. There is a lot of training and investment. “

TMMC has also increased RAV4 production in Cambridge and Woodstock and launched hybrid versions after the production was moved from Corolla to Mexico.

“We have passed successfully and the NX will be a great opportunity,” says Voss.

Voss, 55, grew up on a farm in Dunnville. He was recently vice president at Toyota Motor Manufacturing in Kentucky, but previously at TMMC in Ontario, including general manager of the Lexus production department and running production and information systems. He started at TMMC in 1987.

Voss replaces Fred Volf, who retired.

In his new position, managing all production and activities in Woodstock and Cambridge, Voss said his focus will continue to be on maintaining their “high reputation” for quality.

The northern Cambridge factory, where the Lexus RX was built, won its third J.D. Power Platinum prize for top quality in the world. The southern factory, which makes the RAV4, won bronze. It was the fourth time that both plants were honored in the same year.

In total TMMC has 18 J.D. Power awards won for vehicle quality.

Toyota announced last April that TMMC would get the NX and a $ 1.4 billion investment in its factories.

Toyota recently released the Canadian sales figures for January, and sales of the Cambridge-built RX line increased by approximately 43 percent compared to January 2019. Sales of NX increased by six percent and RAV4 sales by seven percent for the same period. RAV4 hybrid sales increased 38 percent, a new record in January, the automaker reported.

Toyota Canada sold a total of 1,728 hybrid electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles in January, an increase of 30.5 percent over the same month in 2019.

For all vehicles, the Toyota division reported 12,034 sales in January, a decrease of 5.8 percent.

In 2019, the RAV4 became Canada’s best-selling vehicle, excluding pick-ups, with 65,248 sold, an increase of 17.8 percent over 2018, the automaker said. It was the best one-year sale ever from Toyota Canada.

Toyota Canada also recorded its best total sales year so far in 2019, with 237,091 vehicles sold and annual sales growth of 2.4 percent.

