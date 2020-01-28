Toyota brings rugged Tacoma to 2020 Chicago Auto Show

Toyota is preparing for the Chicago Auto Show by releasing the first teaser image of a new Tacoma.

The company keeps the details secret, but the model seems to be an all-terrain-inspired variant as it has a black front bumper and matching fender flares. We can also see six-spoke alloy wheels with a black finish.

Little is known about the truck, but the Tacoma has received a multitude of updates for 2020. Among the changes include a revised grille, redesigned wheels and an LED bed light. The truck also acquired a new infotainment system compatible with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa.

We do not yet know what this particular Tacoma is, but the current model is offered with two different engines. The entry-level unit is a 2.7-liter four-cylinder developing 159 hp (119 kW / 161 hp) and 180 lb-ft (244 Nm) of torque. However, most customers opt for the 3.5-liter V6 developing 278 hp (207 kW / 282 hp) and 265 lb-ft (359 Nm) of torque.

In addition to the aforementioned Tacoma, Toyota has suggested that “the forecast for the windy city is sporty and outdoors, with a touch of nighttime mischief.” The latter seems to suggest that one of the “new variants” will be a blackened model similar to the Nightshade versions of the Camry, Corolla, Sienna and 4Runner. If that is the case, we can expect a blackened grille, black door handles and black wheels – among other things.

As for the sports model, we will know soon enough when the Toyota press conference starts on February 6 at 10:30 am CST.