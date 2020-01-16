Toyota bets $ 394 million on flying cars

Toyota is no stranger to flying cars, as the company donated $ 386,792 (£ 296,295 / € 346,790) to Cartivator in 2017.

Fast forward to today and Toyota opens the piggy bank for $ 394 million (£ 302 / € 353). This time, they support Joby Aviation, which is presented as an “aerospace company that develops and markets fully electric vertical take-off and landing planes (eVTOL) to enable the deployment of fast, quiet and affordable air transport services”.

Toyota’s massive influx of money means they’re the largest investor in Joby’s C Series funding cycle. The company obtained this title by a large margin because the other investors received only 196 million dollars (150 £ / 175 €).

In addition to donating millions of dollars, Toyota will support Joby by sharing its expertise in manufacturing, quality and cost control. This will help the company to develop and produce an eVTOL aircraft.

Little is known about the model at this point, but Joby’s website says it is a four-passenger aircraft that can reach speeds of 200 mph (322 km / h) and travel more than 150 miles (241 km) on a single charge. Toyota also said its design was “well suited to meet the needs of an emerging air transportation market where commuters and travelers alike enjoy the benefits of aviation in and between urban centers on a daily basis.”

Unsurprisingly, Toyota President and CEO Akio Toyoda is optimistic about this partnership because he said, “Air transportation is a long-term goal for Toyota, and although we continue our work in the auto sector, this deal shows us the sky. ”The executive went on to say that this was an“ exciting new business ”that had“ the potential to revolutionize transportation and future life ”.

While many have wondered why automakers are suddenly interested in flying cars, Toyota said they are embracing emerging technologies as part of their efforts to move from an automaker to a mobility company. Toyota went on to say that Joby’s planes should help bring “on-demand urban air travel into the mainstream and launch a new class of people and moving goods.”