Toyota and Panasonic announce joint venture to build electric vehicle batteries

Toyota and Panasonic establish a joint venture to develop and manufacture batteries for electric vehicles from April.

The company, named Prime Planet Energy & Solutions, will develop prismatic batteries that will be made available to other automakers. Toyota owns 51 percent of the joint venture, while Panasonic owns the rest.

The operational starting shot is fired on April 1, 2020 with around 5,100 employees, including 2,400 in a subsidiary in China. The joint venture will have offices in Tokyo and the Kansai region of Japan.

“The joint venture announced by Toyota and Panasonic will develop competitive, low-cost batteries that are safe and of excellent quality and performance (in terms of capacity, performance, durability, etc.), so that all customers can rest assured,” Written the companies in a press release. “Batteries are expected to play a central role in society in the future as solutions for the energy supply of motor vehicles and various other forms of mobility as well as solutions for various types of environmental problems.”

This is by no means Panasonic’s first step in the manufacture of batteries for electric vehicles, since Tesla is already supplied with cylindrical batteries and the development of prismatic batteries, which are more common in the automotive industry, has been driven forward.

Toyota and Panasonic have also worked closely together in the past and first started battery research together in 1996 when they founded a joint venture for hybrid car batteries, Reuters reports.