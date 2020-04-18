Toybox Turbos Full Version Free Download

About Toybox Turbos

Fire up the fun as Codemasters reboots the classic tabletop racing experience in Toybox Turbos – now updated to support the Oculus Rift Development Kit 2 (DK2) virtual reality headset for incredible immersion!



Collect and customize 35 vehicles in this pick-up-and-play arcade racer. Take on 18 obstacle and short-cut filled circuits built for chaotic, combative competition – speed past spilled sticky jam on the kitchen table, dodge flaming Bunsen burners as you take your opponents back to school and avoid the runaway train as you race around a railway set!

Stay on track by using a range of impressive and ridiculous power-ups to send your rivals into a spin, including mines, machine guns, and, of course, giant car-mounted hammers.

Master six game modes in the single-player game, then turn friends into foes in manic four players multiplayer – local, online, or with a mix – perfect for that one-more-go gaming session that race into the night!



Toybox Turbos – the top-down racing game is bursting with miniaturized mayhem, featuring dinosaurs, combine harvesters, golf-buggies, and so MUCH more!

Toybox Turbos Gameplay

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Interface Language: English

Audio Language: English

Game File Name: Toybox_Turbos.rar

Game Download Size: 418 MB

System Requirements of Toybox Turbos

Before you start Toybox Turbos Free Download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS: Windows Vista, Windows 7 or Windows 8

* Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo @ 2.4Ghz or AMD Athlon X2 5400+

* Memory: 2 GB RAM

* Graphics: AMD HD2600 or NVIDIA Geforce 8600

* Network: Broadband Internet connection

* Storage: 1 GB available space

* Sound Card: DirectX Compatible soundcard

Recommended:

* OS: Windows Vista 64 bit, Windows 7 64 bit or Windows 8 64 bit

* Processor: AMD Phenom or Intel Core i3

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: AMD HD5000 Series or Nvidia GTX400 Series

* Network: Broadband Internet connection

* Storage: 1 GB available space

* Sound Card: Direct X compatible soundcard

Toybox Turbos Free Download

