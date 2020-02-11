‘Toy Story 3′ gets a remake of teenagers’ real-life stop-motion movements

[Photo via YouTube]

The Toy story franchise has earned a place in the hearts of every reasonable person since the first movie came back in 1995, and it has inspired a couple of teenage brothers to do their best to show their appreciation.

The Morgan and Mason McGrew brothers have made a shot-by-shot remake of Toy Story 3 over the past eight years with real toys and stop-motion animation.

The McGrew brothers started the project in 2010 with real toys, people and sets while recording everything with an iPhone.

When the Des Moines, Iowa brothers started the project, they were 12 and 15 and completed the film late last month.

“As soon as we saw Toy Story 3, it became our favorite movie and it will be forever,” Mason McGrew tells BuzzFeed. “We had always been [such] big fans of Pixar and the Toy Story franchise, and we finally decided that we wanted to pay tribute to the studio and the movie that we love so much.”

After completion, the brothers held out their hand Disney for approval to post it on social media and with the green light of the company, everyone can enjoy it now.

“Overall, the hardest thing about this movie was to stay disciplined,” Mason says. “It was very important to us that we finish what we started as children.”

Stop motion animation takes a lot of time, Mason explains and says that a one to six second clip can contain “more than 25 video elements.”

You can view their full remake of Toy Story 3 in the player below.

They also documented the entire creation process with clips behind the scenes of the remake that are available on Facebook and can be seen here.

What do you think about the toy Teen 3 remake remake of these teenage brothers? Let us know in the comments below.

