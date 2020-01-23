KRIS BOYD continued furiously and tremblingly trying to speak to Leigh Griffiths while pointing a silent sign at him after scoring in Rugby Park on Wednesday night.

Instead of holding his hands up, the toxic expert who is struggling to give Celtic some kind of encouragement doubled and even tripled and even tried to resign Leigh.

Fans soon pointed to the toxic nature of Boyd’s criticism.

Kris Boyd, who is an ambassador for his own mental health charity, says Leigh Griffiths has only played 35 of 135 games since Rodgers entered a period that Griffiths missed due to mental health issues.

Top punditry. 👍🏽😳

– Papa Beans (@fatboybeans) January 22, 2020

Boyd is now trying so hard to position himself as the “Chris Sutton rangers”, it’s so filthy.

Boyd could not thread his boots as a player, the distance between them as experts is even further.

Sutton for all his mistakes as an expert has at least a little humor and self-awareness.

– Stevie Jackson (@bobby__peru) January 22, 2020

Boyd further said that Celtic’s performance was not excellent and they did enough to win at Kilmarnock. As soon as they discussed the highlights of the Ibrox game, the expert used the word excellent more than once.

It is time that we became experts worth something at Sky Sports. Yes, you can have loyalty and people can know that, but call it in the middle and don’t let your bitterness speak for you regularly. It is the equivalent of Gers TV.

Look at Chirs Sutton, he is champion in Celtic, of course, because he is a Celtic man, but if he doesn’t like something, he calls the club. Boyd is a cheerleader and a toxic one.