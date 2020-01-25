Townshend sees faith as a call to action against climate change

Bishop Todd Townshend

Todd Townshend hopes to bring a focus on the environment and action on climate change to Anglican churches in the diocese of Huron.

Pastor Canon Robert Todd Townshend was ordained a bishop of the diocese of Huron on Saturday afternoon and drew about 1,000 people to St. Paul’s Cathedral on Richmond Street.

After ordination, Townshend thought about the global crisis in climate change and how faith can serve as a call to action, he said.

“The environmental movement has given new life to the biblical idea of ​​us as stewards of the earth that appears in every major religion because God is the creator,” said Townshend.

“I consider it an emergency,” he said about climate change. “If we call a crisis a little too long, it’s not considered urgent, but this is the most urgent.”

The Huron Diocese has always shown the ability to adapt and change as times require and the urge for more environmental action can mark its tenure, he added.

“It requires a major movement of people, of political will. It is crucial. “

Townshend becomes the 14th bishop, succeeding Linda Nicholls who was elected head of the Anglican Church of Canada in July.

Townshend was Dean of the Faculty of Theology at Huron University College. He became a priest in 1992 and served as a priest in various parishes in the diocese of Huron.

He was also associate professor of contextual theology at Huron University College from 2011 to 2013. He was appointed dean in 2013.

The diocese of Huron extends from Windsor to Port Rowan and as far north as Tobermory and has more than 150 churches.