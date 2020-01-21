Townhouses in Castleford released despite disagreement

Released:

Townhouses are due to be built in Castleford after the building permit has been approved despite disagreement.

The 13 houses will be built on the site of an old industrial plant on Back Garden Street.

The country is currently decaying and overgrown and is described as occupied by Taylor & Hepworth Joinery.

The plans show that the houses should be divided into two blocks of four units, one block of three units and a pair of semi-detached houses.

They would all be spread over three floors.

The plans attracted 12 complaints from those living nearby.

Some claim that there are too many houses on the site, while others have concerns about the loss of privacy and light in three-story buildings.

However, there were also six letters of support indicating that development was needed because the country had become a landfill and the country’s overturning was a “common occurrence”.