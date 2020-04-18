Towertale v1.2 PLAZA Free Full Version Download

Introducing Towertale v1.2 PLAZA PC Game 2020

About Towertale v1.2 PLAZA

Towertale is a story-based 2D action game that focuses on boss fights. Fight your way to the elusive Tower and challenge the bosses on each level. Unravel the mystery that hides at its peak. Play four different stories and unlock multiple endings. Join Lionel, Faindrel, Lord Snicklefritz, and “Dark Echo” in their quest to reach the top! Now coop for up to 4 players!



The Tower is known to have been created by an ancient being. Legends say that whoever beats all of the guards and reaches the top will have the right to fulfill the ultimate wish – “The ability to change their destiny.” In the past 100 years, many have tried and have never been heard from again. Until one day, four brave souls came forward and challenged their fate.

* Fast-paced 2D boss combat action.

* 4 playable characters, many ways to play.

* 17 fightable bosses designed with several phases.

* 12 beautifully designed levels.

* 25+ CGs used for the scenario.

* 34+ music tracks from bosses, characters, and story themes.

* Over 120+ stories in the game’s cutscenes.

* Several stories end.

* Arcade mode for those who want to play the Tower but not the tale!

* Boss Rush mode with leaderboards.

* Freemode, which allows you to fight bosses at your own pace and according to your difficulties.

* Steam achievements.

* Full support of the controller + rebindable controls.

Control four different characters and follow their stories. Learn their motivations by coming to the Tower. Each figure shows a different perspective. The choices you make on one aspect can affect what will happen to the others. With a story that intertwines all their destinies, there can only be one who will win the ultimate prize!

First prince and heir to the throne of Lionhead Kingdom. Having heard of the legend of “La Tour,” Lionel embarked on a quest to challenge his destiny.

Coming from a forgotten civilization called “Ashelm.” Enslaved by humans, she lived most of her childhood life in chains. Until one day was saved by Alwyn the Red. A vigilante who fights for justice. She went to the Tower to seek the power to rid the world of evil and end all wars.

A rabbit-folk from the Sect of Colors. He has mastered all forms of magic in each element. During the meeting with the four leaders, he was tasked with investigating the Tower as they detected a source of malice in the area.

An unknown assassin who claims to be the “Son of Darkness.” He likes to say catchy phrases like “Getting eaten in the dark” and thinks he’s the best. His true intentions are unknown.

Towertale V1.2 Gameplay PC

Technical specifications of this version.

Game version: V1.2

Interface language: English

Audio language: English

Uploader / Repacker group: Plaza

Game file name: Towertale_v1_2_PLAZA.iso

Download size of the game: 948 MB

Towertale v1.2 PLAZA system requirements

Before starting the free download of Towertale v1.2 PLAZA, make sure that your PC meets the minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 7/8/10

* Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E5200 and higher.

* Memory: 2 GB RAM

* DirectX: Version 9.0

* Storage: 1500 MB of available space

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 7/8/10

* Processor: Intel Core i5 / i7

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 1500 MB of available space

Download Towertale v1.2 PLAZA free

Click the button below to start Towertale v1.2 PLAZA. It is a complete and complete game. Download and start playing. We have provided a direct link for the full game setup.