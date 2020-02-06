Tourists must plan their journey around these 11 things

Whether you like Italian food or just want some history, Italy is the place to be. Traveling here can be romantic, exciting and enriching. That is, if you know where to stay, which attractions to visit, and the best way to save some money abroad.

Fortunately, we know everything about Italy, so that you can concentrate on picking out cute outfits and packing your bags. Here are 11 things to know about Italy while planning your trip.

Italy has art, culture and more

Italy is full of amazing architecture, old buildings and colorful cobbled streets. Whether you are in Roma or anywhere else in this beautiful country, there is much to see. Highlights of Rome are the Colosseum, the Roman Forum and the Trevi Fountain.

Outside of Rome, however, there is the famous Lake Como (in Lombardy), the world-famous Leaning Tower of Pisa (in Pisa, of course), the canals of Venice (which have recently been flooded on the coast of Venice), and Pompeii, the site from the eruption of Vesuvius ’79 AD. In short, everywhere you go there is much to see that is touristy.

The weather in Italy is ideal in the spring or fall

Spring and fall are both mild and pleasant in Italy, and you can expect less crowds than in the summer. It’s icky hot in the summer anyway, and you don’t want to pay premium prices anyway in the high season. Grab a sweater and some cute maxi dresses and get on the plane!

Rome is your destination

For most travelers, Rome is the ideal place to go on an adventure in Italy. Pompeii is a day trip (about a two and a half hour drive), so you can still sleep in beautiful Roma for the duration of your adventure.

About three hours from Rome lies the Amalfi coast, which is on the Sorrento peninsula and is a very popular tourist spot. There are breathtaking villas, cute fishing villages, vineyards and even lemon groves * sigh *. If you want to feel like a celebrity, it’s cheaper than you’d think to book a room upstairs on one of the steep cliffs.

A little further (three and a half hours) is Pisa, and you can take a cheap train there and back (for less than $ 40 anyway). Venice is a longer journey, so if you want to see the canals, it takes five hours (or an affordable train journey) to get there from Rome.

Both hip and historic hotels are everywhere

In Rome you can stay near the tourist attraction the Pantheon and Piazza Navona at Navona Luxury Apartments for less than $ 200 USD per night. With a budget? Try a place like Hotel Mercure Roma West for less than $ 60 USD per night in a quieter setting just outside the Tenuta di Castelporziano, a nature reserve.

On the Amalfi Coast, the picturesque cliff, you can stay in a converted monastery (Hotel Luna Convento) for less than $ 200 USD per night. You get a sea view, an outdoor swimming pool and lots of photos with the historic hotel in the background. Do you want a greater experience? We would like to stay at the NH Collection Grand Hotel Convento di Amalfi, which is like a pristine chapel on the inside and costs around $ 300 USD per night.

Pizza (and pasta and gelato) are Italian dishes to die for

Pizza and pasta are top dishes from Italy. While you are there, you must try authentic plates from local family businesses. The herbs, fresh cheese and handmade pasta will not disappoint. Try lasagna, risotto, polenta, focaccia and bruschetta (but not all in one day!).

Ready for dessert? Gelato, the Italian version of ice cream, is an epic treat. You can expect to pay around € 3 per cone (or just over $ 3 USD), but it is worth it. Pay attention to muted color palettes (natural gelato is not neon-colored), say the gelato experts at Wanderlust Crew. Their recommendation for the best frozen treat in Rome? Fatamorgana: they have three branches that all have epic flavors, such as raspberries and hibiscus with black rice.

Oh, and don’t forget to try fatted biscottate (a cookie type bread) with your coffee for a traditional Italian breakfast.

Moving around in Roma and beyond is easy

To finish off all those carbohydrates from your delicious meals in Italy, you may want to walk to see the sights. And the cities are largely within walking distance. But to reach many tourist destinations, you have to navigate through the train system (Trenitalia), to which many tourists (and the locals) swear.

You must see these sights in Italy

Fashion runs through the streets of Milan, Michelangelo’s David is at home in Florence and Rome is full of ancient sites such as the Colosseum, the Cathedral of Santa Maria del Fiore and the excavated ‘heart of the Roman Empire’, the Roman Forum.

But wherever you are, there are iconic images, classical art and relics from the past. Just wandering the streets will be an Instagramable adventure, if you like that kind of thing.

Italian cash and common courtesy

Italy uses the euro, indicated by €. Finder notes that many larger companies accept credit cards, but having a few euros is ideal. It is rare (though possible) to find places with USD or another currency.

Things can be expensive in Italy, even more so than in the US and Canada, so expect to bring a little more pocket money. Of course you are not really expected to tip in all of Italy, which can save you some money. However, in some places you will find surcharges – check the menu before you buy.

Find Italy flight deals in wintry weather

The end of November to mid-December (pre-holiday rush) is the best time to book your trip to Italy, says Travel and Leisure. If you fly out on weekdays, you can also save on flight costs, with departure in February costing the least.

Italy’s rich history is everywhere

Italy, the heart of the Roman Empire, has a rich and colorful history. The current country became a sovereign nation state in 1861 when a number of countries met on the Italian peninsula. Today, Italian people are very hospitable and friendly, and many of them speak English, which can help travelers to travel around.

Spiagge d’Italia are amazing

You already know some Italian there! Spiagge de’Italia means beaches of Italy, and boys have a lot of them. We have already mentioned Amalfi, which has plenty of beaches on the harbor. Tourists usually admire Chia Beach in Sardinia, Follonica Beach in Tuscany and Furore Beach on the Amalfi Coast.

Ready to view them yourself?

