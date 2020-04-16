Wherever you travel, there will be significant landmarks you want to see. These range from museums full of fascinating objects to buildings or parks that make you feel like you’re a little closer to history. You may think you know what to expect, as these places are popular with tourists and there is so much information written about them on the internet and in guide books.

But some landmarks have some cool and interesting tricks on their sleeves. Tourists flock to these landmarks … but few can spot these Easter eggs. Let’s take a look at some of the Easter eggs hidden in these incredible places.

Disneyland has tons of magical Easter eggs

through Flickr and Disney parks

According to Business Insider, there are tons of Easter eggs that can be found at Disneyland. An Easter egg includes windows on Main Street. Tourists heading to Disneyland will probably never guess, but there are names written on the windows and these are people who meant a lot to Disney. This is great to hear and makes Main Street, which is already so charming and old-fashioned, look even more special.

via Pinterest and Undercover Tourist

According to the publication, people whose names are on the windows had to meet certain criteria: “You have to retire, you have to achieve the highest level of service, respect and achievement. And the park management and Walt Disney Imagineering have to agree. for who, what and where each window. ”It’s definitely easy to imagine walking and not knowing that there are even names on the windows, let alone that they mean so much.

via Flickr and Twitter

According to Ranker, you’ll also find Disney characters next to popcorn spinning machines. As the site describes it, “Each of the myriad small marionette figures swirling around these buttery kernels throughout the park is unique. It is said that each one represents a remarkable character, a sight to behold in the park or a subject.”

RELATED TO: Here you can get the most impressive NYC Skyline night photos

There are hidden numbers in Central Park

via 6 sq ft and Pinterest

Central Park is one of the most famous parks in the world and definitely a top tourist destination for those visiting the city of New York for the first time (or even for the 10th time). Many people have no idea that there are some Easter eggs here: according to Untapped Cities, there are numbers at the lamp positions in Central Park. These really serve a purpose: their site calls them “hidden navigation devices.” Of the four numbers on the lamp poles, the last two explain whether the lamp pole is located near the west or east side of Central Park. The first two numbers explain the intersection that is near the lamp pole. Curbed says these lamps have been around since 1907 and Henry Bacon is the one to thank them.

via Curiosity and Forgotten NY

It’s great to hear that and the next time we walk around the beautiful Central Park, we definitely want to find our way based on the location of the light bulbs we find. As Mental Floss points out, this is really convenient and convenient if your mobile phone has low power and you want to know where you are.

Fans of Disneyland and Central Park in New York will definitely want to watch these hidden Easter eggs the next time they spend time in these famous attractions. These Easter eggs make these places a little more special and interesting.

NEXT: This is where the 75 thousand night stay in New York looks like

Just because you can use these things in hotels for free, doesn’t mean you have to

About the Author

Aya Tsintziras writes about travel and pop culture. She loves watching TV, coffee, bar and avocado lessons. She lives in Toronto with her husband.

More about Aya Tsintziras