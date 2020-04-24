Tourists can’t visit the snake island (and no one should be disappointed)

Have you heard of the snake island? At first, this sounds like the name of a horror movie or maybe a snake documentary. It may also sound like an interesting place to visit as a tourist, as it could be an adventure … but it’s a bad idea to travel here.

Why; Because this island literally has a snake of murders on it. According to Business Insider, Ilha da Queimada Grande is located 25 miles off the coast of Brazil and actually had residents, but since the 1920s, people have realized that staying there was a really scary idea. Although it is not legal to come here, Business Insider says that some people actually get the venom from snakes because it is said to be used for heart disease. (What?!)

While there are many beaches in Brazil that we would like to see for ourselves, we do not want to go to the island of the snake. Tourists can’t visit the snake island … but no one should be disappointed. Keep reading to learn more about this unique place.

There are some creepy myths

Of all the things you can learn about Snake Island, the creepy myths are at the top of the list. A legend concerns a lighthouse operator, three children and a woman running on a boat to escape the horrible snakes that entered their house through a window … but the snakes hide in trees on them and the snakes bite them. Okay, we’re completely fed up now.

The second legend is about snakes biting a fisherman looking for some bananas. Once he arrives on a boat, the snake venom has already killed him. And there’s one more thing: according to Business Insider, people say the pirates brought the snakes because they didn’t want anyone to take their treasure here.

Yes … We will say that we are not disappointed that we cannot visit the snake island.

What you need to know about snake island

There are some islands that are beautiful and that tourists are very excited to visit, like many in Hawaii. This is not just the case with Snake Island.

Business Insider says the snakes here are due to “rising sea levels” and that the area did become an island because of it. According to The Huffington Post, these snakes are called Golden Lanceheads, which have a venom that is “three to five times stronger than that of any snake on the mainland.” While most of us are afraid of snakes normally as this is a very common fear, we certainly don’t want to approach this snake, as “melting human flesh” is something it can do. The island is 110 acres and there are 4,000 snakes here.

Smithsonian Mag says there is a “government ban” on coming here and that there are really tons of snakes: “one snake for every square meter in some places.” Kidney failure is one of the things that can happen when someone is bitten by this species of snake and there is a seven percent chance that it would be fatal if someone was bitten. According to The Culture Trip, it would only take 60 minutes for someone to die after that. We are definitely not interested in visiting …

Once people learn the truth about the snake killer snake on the island of snakes, no one will be sad that this is not the place that tourists can explore. There are many other parts of Brazil that we want to control … and they don’t have these horrible snakes (phew).

