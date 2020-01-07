Loading...

After a good series of home games in December, the Pittsburgh Penguins play the Montreal Canadiens in the Bell Center on Saturday. The game marks the first step of a play where the Penguins will play six of their next eight games, and seven out of 10 on the road for the All-Star break. The Penguins will also face a fast turn-around, as Saturday is the first game of a back-to-back with the second game starting before 5:00 PM. puck drop in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Due to the rapid reversal, the penguins left goalkeeper Tristan Jarry at home and Wheeling goalkeeper Emil Larmi called back as a backup. AHL goalkeeper Casey DeSmith would be the back-up Saturday, but there was a complication; DeSmith lost his passport.

It also seems that the injured Penguins captain Sidney Crosby is approaching a return, but according to him there are still obstacles to take. Matt Murray starts for the Penguins, while Larmi will serve as his backup. Montreal starts Carey Price in net.

In their last nine games against Montreal, the Penguins scored six times four or more goals and had points in eight of the last nine games against Montreal (6-2-1). The Penguins also go 8-3-1 in their last 12 games against them.

The Penguins dropped their first game of 2020 against the San Jose Sharks 3-2 in OT on Thursday. Despite a late game of power and chances in the regulations to earn two points, the Penguins couldn’t get an offensive push in the first game without Jake Guentzel. After three consecutive games of the penguins who opened the score within three minutes of the game, the tables were turned over. Tomas Hertl (15) thought it was just 2:48 after the first drop of puck. The goal brought the penguins into the unknown territory early, but later in the period they found the equalizer. Patric Hornqvist collected an erroneous pass and shot the post in and to tie the game. San Jose spoiled every momentum when they used a Logan Couture (13) counter a minute later to regain their lead by one goal.

The penguins started the second period ready to bind early, but it took them 51 seconds to find their coveted coupling point. Bryan Rust weave an excellent feed for Patric Hornqvist at the top of the fold, who lifted it home for his second goal to tie the game. The goal was Hornqvist’s third in two games since returning to the IR line-up.

After no goals were scored in the third, the OT teams started fighting for the extra point. After the inability to take advantage of a power play late in the regulation, the Penguins committed a penalty 46 seconds into the extra frame to give San Jose an excellent chance. Brent Burns played hero when he tore a power play goal to give San Jose the extension. Joe Thornton earned his 1,080 NHL assist on the goal of placing him seventh of all time.

Tristan Jarry, fresh from NHL awards, again played a solid game despite the loss. Jarry stopped with 29 of 32, but played a big role in getting a point for the Penguins. Despite a bad season, Aaron Dell earned the win so far by making 36 saves. You can read more about the game Penguins in Dan’s Recap and the PHN Extra Report Card.

Montreal and Tampa Bay scored a total of three goals in the first period, but nothing afterwards. Despite a late rally, Montreal lost 2-1 when Tampa Bay extended its win-streak to five. Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov scored the goals for Tampa Bay. Jeff Petry closed his sixth of the year and added six of the team’s 39 shots for Montreal. Andrei Vasilevskiy defeated Carey Price for the win by stopping 38 of 39 shots. Price made 21 saves in the loss.

Notes

Evgeni Malkin starts the Penguins road with a 17-point team leader in 12 road races. His average of 1.42 points per game on the road is the sixth best in the NHL. Malkin has collected points this season in all 12 of his 12 road races and is currently riding an active eight-point road point streak (3G-10A). In Montreal, Malkin has 25 career points (10G-15A) in 21 games. He has points in four consecutive visits to the Bell Center (2G-4A) and has found the score sheet in 10 of his last 11 trips to Montreal in general (4G-11A).

Zach Aston-Reese skates on an unforeseen scratch Saturday in his 100th NHL competition. The uneducated college-free agent appeared in his first 99 games with the Penguins in the past three seasons, with 33 points (16G-17A). He has the third most hits (88) of the Penguins team and currently has the third most hits in the NHL (1,154).

injuries

Pittsburgh Penguins

Sidney Crosby (Core Muscle, skating)

Nick Bjugstad (Core Muscle, skating)

Brian Dumoulin (Ankle, IR)

Justin Schultz (Lower Body, IR)

Montreal Canadiens

Brendan Gallagher (Concussion, Out)

Johnathan Drouin (wrist, IR)

Paul Bryon (Knee, IR)

Joel Armia (Upper Body, IR)

Matt Peca (leg, IR)

Special teams

TEAMPower Play Crime

Pittsburgh Penguins19.1% (16th NHL) 81.4% (13th NHL)

Montreal Canadiens 14.3% (29th NHL) 87.9% (31st NHL)

Penguin’s lines

Expected Penguins Lines

LWC.RW

Alex GalchenyukEvgeni MalkinBryan Rust

Dominik SimonJared McCannPatric Hornqvist

Zach Aston-Reese Teddy Blueger Brandon Tanev

Dominik KahunJoseph BlandisiThomas Di Pauli

LDRD

Jack JohnsonKris Letang

Marcus PetterssonJohn Marino

Juuso Riikola Chad Ruhwedel

goalie

Matt Murray

Emil Larmi

