Tour of the restaurant in the Oscar-nominated film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

HOLLYWOOD, California – “We moved in here in 1934,” says owner Mark Echeverria and leads me through the legendary Musso & Frank Grill in Hollywood. “We have kept everything in this room the same since then.”

If these walls could speak, they would tell the story of Hollywood. “One of our longstanding servers, Juan Ramos, has a great line in which we treat repeat guests like celebrities and celebrities like repeat guests.”

Marilyn Monroe and Joltin ‘Joe DiMaggio fought regularly at one booth, and an Oscar winner stopped in another place.

“This is Frank Sinatra’s favorite booth,” said Echeverria, pointing to a red leather banquet on which the legendary star liked to hang out.

“Whenever he came to LA or Hollywood, he came to Musso and he always wanted to sit here,” he said.

In a city that often prefers to forget its past, Musso & Frank’s has been a place to dream, eat and drink for 100 years.

Echeverria was sitting at the bar and remarked, “You can’t help but take in some of the energy of some who have sat here before and get creative.”

No wonder that one of the restaurant’s regular guests, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, director Quentin Tarantino, came to Musso & Frank Grill to see an important scene.

In this scene, Al Pacino, another regular, plays an agent who recruits Leonardo Dicaprio’s character Rick Dalton.

Dalton’s career is on the downward trend, but the agent hopes to win him as a star in the Italian Western. Brad Pitt portrays Dicaprio’s stunt double.

Outside, Rick tells Pitt’s character: “It’s an official old buddy, I’ve been one.”

In contrast to him, Musso & Frank’s restaurant is little more than first class. It is an island of calm that was preserved by the great-grandson of one of the men who made her famous.

“Because we are very proud of what we do to connect the old, past, present and future,” said Echeverria.

A new book enables everyone to bridge the past and the present, but there is nothing better than being here to experience the magic of everything that has happened in the past century.

———-

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a message tip

* Download the abc7NY app to get the latest news

Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All rights reserved.