Tour Down Under: Ewan conquers the Murray Bridge Stage

Australian star Caleb Ewan further increased its reputation as the best sprinter in the world by taking another exciting Tour Down Under stage win.

The Lotto Soudal driver was in the gravel when the peloton drove to Murray Bridge on Friday, but survived a difficult target in which several drivers died in a series of incidents.

Ewan had perfect timing for his sprint and prevailed against Irish champion Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quick-Step).

It was the second stage win this week for the pocket rocket, which also won the Schwalbe Classic on Sunday.

“Everyone knew there could be cross winds when we came down from the climb to the flat, straight sections and then it was super nervous for the last half of the race,” said Ewan.

A tight curve, about 300 meters before the finish line, played into Ewan’s hands.

However, there was some controversy when Bennett claimed that the sprint after the race was significantly shorter than stated in the road book.

“I knew it was about 300 meters,” said Ewan. “I didn’t know exactly, but I saw the 300m sign coming in the corner, so I knew it might be 250m.

“But, yes, I kind of waited for him (Bennett) to start and I was surprised that he left it so late, but it actually suited me to leave it later.”

Ewan benefited from the efforts of his teammate Roger Kluge to put him in a good position.

“I told Roger to put me on (Bennett’s) steering wheel coming in that corner,” said Ewan.

“A target like this suits me very well, with a curve near the finish line when there is acceleration to the finish line.

“I knew I could accelerate quickly if my legs felt good, and I did that.”

Two-time defending champion Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott), who got three bonus seconds off the stage in sprints in the meantime, reduced Trek-Segafredo’s Richie Porte by three seconds.

Jasper Philipsen (UAE) finished third overall on stage and won both intermediate sprints with the blue sprint jersey.

Mitch Docker (Ef Pro Cycling) and Laurens De Vreese (Astana) were injured in a crash that left some drivers dead seven kilometers from the line, while UniSA duo Kelland O’Brien and Tyler Lindorff did not finish the stage.

