Tough economy ensures that Brazilians buy smartphones on the gray market

Sales of smartphones via the gray market had a huge boost in Brazil in the third quarter of 2019, as consumers were looking for new devices at lower costs, according to new research.

Overall, the Brazilian mobile phone has seen a slight decline in sales in the third quarter of 2019 by 1%, according to IDC. Around 11.3 million units were sold between July and September, of which 10.5 million were smartphones (3.3% lower), while 865,000 had mobile phones (an increase of 40.3%).

The main reason for the decline is, according to IDC, the unfavorable macroeconomic conditions, which have also caused the increase in sales on the gray market. The research firm found that the parallel market, where devices reach consumers through distribution channels not intended by the original manufacturer, grew by 537.3% compared to the same period in 2018.

According to IDC, more than 1.2 million telephones were sold through those channels in Brazil. The analyst firm noted that the gray market has been growing steadily in the country since the first quarter of 2019, with the arrival of Chinese manufacturers: while the new product aroused consumer interest, consumers were put off by official price tags and bought the devices via alternative means.

“It is not only Chinese manufacturers who sell counterfeit products in Brazil and that such devices are not always fake. They can be original, but arrive illegally in Brazil and thus enter the gray market,” says IDC Brazil analyst Renato Meireles.

In May 2019, Huawei re-launched its smartphone activity in Brazil after a strategic review. The company had folded its consumer division in the country in 2015 and made a comeback with two advanced devices.

That same month, Xiaomi announced that it was also relaunching its activities in Brazil through a partnership with local distributor DL ​​Eletrônicos. This follows a short period in the country in 2015, when the company was still led by Brazilian executive Hugo Barra, now VP at Oculus.