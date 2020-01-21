Tottenham makes a transfer bid for Lille star Soumare while they go hunting for midfield star - The Sun

TOTTENHAM has made an offer for Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare, according to French reports.

The 20-year-old starlet was in the middle of a transfer tug-of-war between Premier League rivals Manchester United and Chelsea.

1

Spurs reportedly made a bid for Lille midfielder Boubakary SoumareCredit: Getty – Contribution

But according to LEquipe, Tottenham has collapsed and has taken the first step by making an official bid for the Frenchman.

Jose Mourinho’s assistant coach, Joao Sacramento, previously worked with Soumare when he was a coach in Lille.

Both Chelsea and United would have been negotiating with Lille for the midfielder.

But Arsenal fell out of the race and LaLiga opts for Real Madrid and Valencia.

Soumare, who played against Chelsea in the Blues with a 2-1 win over Lille in the Champions League knockout phase, is a box-to-box player.

His most important attributes are defensive principles such as ball recovery, profit ownership and general distribution.

The Frenchman, who came to PSG via the youth system before moving to Lille in 2017, was a target for United after injuries to Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay.

The calmness and ball control of Soumare help in the middle of the park in front of Solskjaer’s side.

Although his success rate of 87% could help unlock the creativity and pace that the United forward should show.

His ability to dominate a game of balance and power from a very young age, however, can well position him for a youthful Chelsea side.