Tottenham - Liverpool: television, live stream, time, forecast

Tottenham welcomes leaders Liverpool this weekend at a major showdown in north London.

Spurs hobbled into the new year after a winning streak of three games – including a 1-1 draw with the Middlesbrough championship team in the FA Cup.

They have to bring their A game to the table on Saturday while Liverpool are still in top form.

The Reds have played eight clean sheets in all competitions in their last 10 games and hope that they can maintain their current number of five consecutive losses.

RadioTimes.com has put together everything you need to know to watch Tottenham – Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Tottenham – Liverpool?

Tottenham – Liverpool kick-off 17:30 on Saturday, January 11, 2020,

How to watch Tottenham – Liverpool on TV and live stream

You can follow the game live in the Sky Sports Premier League and in the Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 5 p.m.

Sky customers can add Premier League and Football channels to their offer for just £ 18 a month or the full sports package for just £ 23 a month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the game on NOW TV. You can purchase a Sky Sports day pass for £ 9.99, a weekly pass for £ 14.99, or a monthly pass for £ 33.99 without a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones, and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says …

The stars of Liverpool’s first team will be rested after winning a famous victory over the Everton senior stars in the third round of the FA Cup.

The mood will be even better this week in the red half of Merseyside, and during the break Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah will be fit and fresh for Spurs.

Jose Mourinho just has to find a way to miss his team’s targets without Harry Kane – but he might have difficulty achieving this against Virgil van Dijk & Co.

Prediction: Tottenham 0-2 Liverpool