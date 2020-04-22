Totem Tribe 2: Jotun PC Full Version Free Downloads

Totem Tribe 2: Jotun PC Full Version Free Downlaod

About Totem Tribe 2



Totem Tribe 2 – Jotun is an MMO (massively multiplayer online) game. This game requires a lot of strategic thinking and problem-solving. The quests offered are a mixture of mystery, adventure and puzzle games, all in one. From the sky to the sea, the quests are both stimulating and fulfilling.

The tribe needs a dynamic hero, capable of completing the quest and collecting enough resources to build the village. Fortunately, you are the only one who can bring peace to the planet Tanya. As you build it with high tech material, the village will advance through the ages; from the Stone Age to the very advanced space age.

With the help of your high-tech village, you can stop the evil devil – emperor. Quick! Don’t let the tyrannical God-Emperor rule Tanya.

Features of Totem Tribe 2

Bold mix of genres: 4X strategy with RPG, adventure and more.

MMO is trying a 4X strategy with thousands of players on a single card.

A fascinating story and quests, unusual for strategy MMOs.

Reproducibility and depth: trendy choices that matter, random content, several solutions for each problem.

Incredible sound score with almost 50 tracks – almost 4 hours of diverse music.



Popularity

84.6K downloads

Requirements



File size: 1300 Mb

Windows 98 / XP / Vista / 7/8/10

