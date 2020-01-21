Rosalia knows how to set a trend in social networks because she is not afraid to defend herself against the strong criticism she has on her person, let alone the consequences.

The interpreter of ” With height ”Has more than 8.7 million followers on Instagram, who follow each of them carefully Rosalia publications, to make them viral.

Recently the actress of ” pain and glory “She pleased her fans by posting a few spicy photos, which were criticized by many.

In one of the images Rosalia poses sitting on the stairs of her dressing room, in a bold pink bathrobe, and shows more of the account.

On another postcard, the beautiful artist shows herself sitting in a brown suit, with an open opening and her hand on her side covering “it”, causing the imagination of her fans to fly into the air.

Uff girl, what a fever!

Previous article Watch Jennifer Aniston posing on her back

The variety of video games will never surprise him. He loves drifting OutRun and the contemplative walks of Dear Esther. Submerging himself in other worlds is an incomparable feeling for him: he understood it by playing in Shenmue for the first time.