Total Recall is back and much more suitable over more floor

Forward Thinking, a successful mare who only started once in her career, should remain unbeaten in three races in this preparation. However, bad starts cost him twice the win when he had made up a ton of ground from a distance.

From a beautiful goal, Free Rider only needs to get away with the field to be one of the better bets of the day and consolidate his way to the Country Championship qualifiers on this lucrative run to Randwick.

In fact, it is not surprising that Pippi’s Pride gave a small kick-off on October 1, 2018 with its 1280 m long track record of 1.14.33 minutes.

The other championship owner is four-year-old Newcastle mare Star Alibi, who flopped to Taree as the clear favorite and returned undefeated from two starts.

Before that, the Scone trainer Stephen Jones made her debut with the three-year-old filly Nana Neddy, who has a great chance to open the card on a young record (1000 m). On the Brett Cavanough farm, you can rely on the clever three-year-old sprinter Plucky Cuvee, who is the first to achieve a competitive class 1 handicap over 900 m.