According to a study published by Oxfam International on Monday, the billionaires of the world, of which there are only 2,153, have more than 4.6 billion people, representing 60% of the world’s population.

The shocking numbers that illustrate the degree of global inequality in the report include the 22 richest men in the world who have more wealth than all women in Africa combined, according to a press release.

The problem has only worsened in recent years as the number of billionaires has doubled in the past decade, according to the Time to Care study, many people are struggling to survive economically.

“The gap between rich and poor cannot be closed without targeted measures to tackle inequalities, and too few governments have committed to it,” said Amitabh Behar, CEO of Oxfam India, in the press release. “Our broken economies fill the pockets of billionaires and large corporations at the expense of ordinary men and women. No wonder people are beginning to wonder if there should be billionaires at all.”

According to the report, there are easy ways to reduce this inequality, for example: enough resources would be available to invest in 117 million jobs in key areas such as care for the elderly, childcare, education and health if the richest 1 % would have only paid 0.5% additional tax on their assets for the next 10 years.

