Tory activist, who viciously and abusively threatened MP Yvette Cooper, is arrested

A Tory activist who has sent a message to a friend who calls MP Yvette Cooper a “whore” and “organizes to be injured” has been arrested.

Joshua Spencer sent the message in April 2019, adding, “It’s amazing what an idiot does for £ 100. I’ll beat her up.”

24-year-old Eddystone Rise Spencer, Knottingley, admitted to sending an offensive and threatening message to Leeds Magistrates’ Court.

The court was informed this morning that Spencer had been a candidate for the Knottingley local council in 2019, while his Twitter account, which had since been deleted, indicated that he was the vice-chair of the Conservatives of Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford.

His friend, who received the alarming message on Facebook after conducting a political debate about Brexit, was so concerned that he blocked it and passed it on to his Leeds MP, Hillary Benn.

It was then handed over to Ms. Cooper’s office.

He was arrested on April 22 and initially refused to send the message.

His laptop was later confiscated and when the police spoke to him again in July, he said he couldn’t remember sending it and described it as “mean”.

In court, Yvette Cooper, her daughter, and former Parliamentary Office Manager Jade Botterill read out impact assessments of how the threat of violence had affected them all.

Sheik Amin, who mitigated for Spencer, said his client wrote the message when he was angry with poor mental health at the time and in alcohol.

Mr. Amin said: “He accepts the sending of the messages to his friend and did not want to beat up Yvette Cooper.

“He was only airing.”

Spencer was detained for nine weeks. He was also sentenced to a 10-year injunction against Cooper and Jade Botterill.