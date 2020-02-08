Torture test subjects Motorola Razr to extreme pocket dust

Longevity issues are common for the first generation of foldable phones, and the Razr is no exception, as a flip test particularly highlights. JerryRig is dealing with the Motorola Razr and is undergoing his usual torture test with the expected result.

This JerryRig durability video starts with the clever box, which has a rubber stand and doubles as a sound amplifier. As he progresses, he realizes that the OLED screen, which is raised above the hinge, personally “annoys” slightly, while this special unit has a gap despite the advertised “zero gap hinge”.

The most interesting test carried out deals with the “dust situation” by literally pouring gravel over an open razr and “moving it into all possible surface cracks and crevices”. This is an extreme amount of pocket sand, but it is comparable to a useful life.

After taking compressed air, we see a remarkable piece jammed on the side, but the screen survives. However, the hinge – audibly and physically – cannot be closed as smoothly as when it was first unpacked. A speck of dust penetrated the screen fairly easily and caused a bulge. For its part, Motorola says that “bumps and lumps are normal”. In this video, however, it is particularly emphasized how the subsequent reflection makes this clear – if the touch does not.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Eokt7DWljtU [/ embed]

The standard Jerry Rig tests show that the plastic shade is also easily scratched with the nails. It is interesting how the lower bulge, in which the fingerprint sensor is located, is made of plastic and not of metal. Of course, it ends up bending the Razr as if the phone was accidentally placed on a couch and someone was sitting on it.

A “significant amount of effort” is required, but it causes two rows of pixels to have white streaks and the screen to stop responding when touched. A second press physically rises the screen and moves it from the bottom edge. The Motorola Razr results are not surprising, but torture tests are more important than ever for folding devices.

FTC: We use income-generating auto affiliate links. More.

You can find more news in 9to5Google on YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TteULKbNr50 [/ embed]