Tortorella puts faith in Columbus Blue Jackets players after long resignation – Sport – The Columbus Dispatch

It used to be a concern.

John Tortorella would one day worry about the impact of mid-season, as the Blue Jackets came back Thursday with a training at the Ohio Health Ice Haus, but he has learned that it is just wasted energy.

“I don’t even think about it anymore,” said Tortorella, whose team won six consecutive games and went 16-2-4 in a series of 22 games before taking nine days off. “At the start of my career, I was worried about … where the team was before the break -” Is it the right time? ” – and think about it. “

Now?

It is apparently all Hakuna Matata. No worries.

“There is nothing you can do about it, especially now with the new schedule that has been released in recent years and the number of days you get off,” said Tortorella, referring to the competition by adding a mandatory five-day break in 2016 -17 in addition to the usual free time for All-Star weekend. “You trust your players. We give them a program (for training). We don’t hold their hands to follow it. If you have the right people in the room, they will follow them and do their work. “

So, in his assessment, have the Blue Jackets completed that business to a satisfactory level?

“I thought we practiced well today,” said Tortorella, after training the jackets with many strange rushes and designed to get their skating legs back. “I don’t want to stop and start much (in the first few training sessions). I just want to get as many puck attacks as we can get. I want some kind of conditioning and just let the blood move in it. “

We succeeded, but the tricky part of this specific return from vacation is what awaits us. Tortorella and his coaching staff must find the right balance between going hard enough to prepare players and going too fast prior to a challenging series of back-to-back afternoon games this weekend in Buffalo and Montreal.

“I think players sometimes think it’s just a dog’s day, as far as it just kicks them,” Tortorella said back from the first training. “We play an afternoon game after another day (from practice) here, back-to-back afternoon games, so you have to trust your players. That is all you can do, and do your business accordingly when you return. “

It is also a test for players.

After most had spent a week in the sun – fanning to places such as the Cayman Islands, Bahamas, South Florida, and Mexico – the sound of waves ashore was suddenly replaced by the sound of whistles, hockey stops, and blow shots.

“You have to find that balance,” said center Pierre-Luc Dubois, who split the third extended break of his NHL career between Miami and the Bahamas. “I mean, a break is a break and an 82-game season is a long season. So if we have that break, you don’t want to be the man who doesn’t take it – or the opposite, the man who takes too much break.”

Preparation for the ‘grind’

The Blue Jackets played 16 games last March and this year, after their break, they face a full schedule in February. They will play 15 games that month, 14 in March and two in April to complete the 82-game slate – a hectic finish with many consequences for the play-offs.

“The season is starting again,” said Tortorella. “Now you have put yourself in that (better) place. Now our season starts here, and this is the rut of the season, when February starts and you have more than 30 games (left). and teams become more stingy, more physical, more a rut. “

Players also prepare for it, especially after they have left the sport.

“This is the moment when you see teams go one step higher (the rankings) and go one step lower, and you want that team to go one step higher,” Dubois said. “We played very well before the break, but now is the most important part of the season.”

Anderson is almost back

Josh Anderson practiced with the entire team for the first time since he sustained a shoulder injury in Ottawa on December 14.

The most impressive power forward of the Jackets has not been played for more than six weeks and misses 12 games, and he is at the end of his recovery time of four to six weeks.

Anderson didn’t skate with the top four lines, but his presence was a positive sign.

“I’m glad he’s on ice,” Tortorella said of Anderson, who started the season slowly with just one goal and three assists. “I’m not sure where he is. We will learn more about how he felt after the training, but it is good to see him part of the team. “

[email protected]

@BrianHedger