Torrey Craig changes his representation before the restricted free agency

December 29, 2019; Denver, Colorado, United States; The Denver Nuggets overtake Torrey Craig (3) before the game against the Sacramento Kings at Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

After the Denver Nuggets 120-115 victory over the Sacramento Kings, Torrey Craig spoke with Mile High Sports about several issues and one of which was of journalistic interest.

After being represented by Johnny Foster of JSF Sports since his time in Australia, Craig told Mile High Sports that he had chosen to sign with the Creative Artists Agency, where he will be represented by multiple agents working for CAA, which is the same agency . that represents Gary Harris, as well as Chris Paul, Joel Embiid, Devin Booker, Paul George and many other high-profile NBA players.

Craig is entering a crucial low season. He is expected to be a restricted free agent at the end of this year, but he has also seen his role diminish massively. Now that the Nuggets are (mostly) healthy, they have 12 legitimate NBA players worthy of playing and only 10 places in the rotation to fill. That has led to two of Michael Porter Jr., Juancho Hernangomez, Malik Beasley or Craig without real time playing every night.

Recently, it was Craig who had to sacrifice himself, which seems surprising considering that Craig was Denver's starting forward in 11 playoff games last season, as well as an integral part of his rotation for most of the 2018 season. 19.

This season, Craig, who averaged 20 minutes per competition last year, is playing almost eight minutes less per game. Nor has he recorded double-digit minutes in a game since December 15 and has played less than five minutes in six of Denver's last seven games. Overall, Craig has not played at all in 10 of Denver's 32 games and has recorded less than 10 minutes in 20 of his 32 games. That is far from the role you probably imagined playing.

As expected, with the fall of Craig in minutes, the rest of their numbers have also suffered. He averaged fewer points, rebounds and assists this season and, due to his lack of minutes and pace, his shooting percentages have fallen by a precipice. Craig is shooting only 39.1% from the field and 23.3% even worse from the three-point line this year.

As things stand today, the Nuggets could be looking at their first luxury tax bill since the 2009-10 season. Denver could have up to eight players: Paul Millsap, Mason Plumlee, Jerami Grant, Hernangomez, Beasley and Craig, as well as Monte Morris and Jarred Vanderbilt, who are entering free agency or seeking an extension at the end of this season. Both Vanderbilt and Morris are in unsecured agreements that could be extended this offseason, while Jerami Grant has a $ 9.3 million player option that apparently will opt out.

Hypothetically, if the Nuggets cut both Morris and Vanderbilt and at the same time allow Beasley, Craig, Hernangomez, Grant, Millsap and Plumlee to go to other teams, Denver could only open about $ 11 million in capitalization space and $ 41 millions below the luxury tax line, with nine places on the list to complete a complete team of 15 men.

Because of that reality, there is a possibility that Craig is playing for a new team during the 2020-21 season.

That is probably why Craig changed from much smaller JSF Sports to CAA Sports, which has a vast network of connections and relationships around the National Basketball Association. If the Nuggets do not have the financial room for maneuver to build an agreement with which Craig feels comfortable accepting, he now has the resources to test the restricted free agent market in a way he could not in his time at the level of the NBA

Craig is a defensive demon who can defend four, if not five, different positions on the floor while adding energy and endless hustle and bustle. His offensive rebound is elite for a perimeter player and there will surely be teams interested in removing him from the Nuggets in the restricted free agency.