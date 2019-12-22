Toronto welcomes Carolina after the 2-goal game from Hyman – Toronto

Loading...

Carolina Hurricanes (22-12-2, third in the Metropolitan Division) against Toronto Maple Leafs (19-14-4, second in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Monday, 2 p.m. European summer time

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto hosts the Carolina Hurricanes after Zach Hyman scored two goals in the Maple Leafs' 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

The Maple Leafs are 10-9-4 in conference games. Toronto has scored 124 goals and is sixth in the NHL with an average of 3.4 goals per game. Auston Matthews leads the team at 23.

The hurricanes are 11-9-1 in the conference game. Carolina ranks sixth in the league with an average of 5.6 assists per game, led by Teuvo Teravainen with 0.8.

Matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMER: Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 23 goals, adds 18 assists and scores 41 points. Hyman has scored six goals in their last 10 games for Toronto.

Teravainen leads the hurricanes with 29 assists and scored 36 points. Sebastian Aho has scored nine goals and five assists for Carolina in the last 10 games.

LAST 10 MATCHES: Hurricanes: 7-2-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.4 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes, scoring two goals per game with a percentage saving of 0.934.

Maple Leafs: 7-3-0, an average of 3.4 goals, five assists, 2.8 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes, giving up 2.3 goals per game with a percentage saving of 0.923.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Tyson Barrie: day after day (ankle).

Cyclones: Erik Haula: Day after day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using Data Skrive technology and Sportradar data.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

