Toronto shoppers choose boxing day deals in store despite online options – Toronto

Despite the growing popularity of online shopping, thousands of shoppers in Toronto chose brick-and-mortar stores this Christmas Day.

As customers stormed through a busy corridor at Yorkdale Shopping Center in Toronto on Thursday, the mall's marketing director, Mina Barbuto, told Global News that their team was ready.

"It's the busiest day of the year, but we really have staff," she said.

"We have a lot of staff."

Akins Lucas said he and his brother Olo arrived in Yorkdale around 6 a.m. They were both out shopping before going back to post-secondary school outside of Toronto.

"My father gave us money. We're like, "Well, it's Boxing Day. Let's spend it all & # 39;" he joked.

The Lucas brothers were just two of more than 100,000 buyers who will shop in Yorkdale on Christmas Day.

Michael LeBlanc, Senior Advisor at the Retail Council of Canada, believes that in-store shopping will continue to be popular as online sales grow.

"The main reason people come and shop when you are thinking of buying something is to try it on, look at it, touch it and feel it," said LeBlanc.

When he was in Yorkdale, LeBlanc said that besides some other practical advantages, it is also about shopping in brick-and-mortar stores.

"You see how people here enjoy their family, their friends, have a drink, be social," he said.

LeBlanc said it emphasized "that these malls are community hangouts."

This point was right for Alyssa Rouzies, who went shopping with her friend on Thursday.

"It's more fun to do it yourself when you are in business," she said. "Online takes too long."

Akins Lucas said a bad online experience made him prefer to shop in the store.

"Sometimes what you see online is not what you get, so it's better to see it in person," he said.

