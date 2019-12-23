Toronto Raptors Holiday Wishlist: Clarity for the future

Loading...

The Toronto Raptors have impressed so far this season, exceeding pre-season expectations after Kawhi Leonard (and Danny Green) went greener pastures. In fact, the Raptors defended the title in a more impressive way than most had imagined, with impressive victories behind an elite-level defense. Still, this is not the same team as 2019-20 in terms of the upward trend. This leads to questions and possible answers, as the team stands in front of a large stage on Christmas Day.

In this part of our Holiday Wishlist series, we'll look at what the Raptors should aim for during the holiday season, including issues with the current list and decisions that could be made with a view to the future.

# 1: Defensive rebounding

Despite the numerous injuries to the team (we'll make it), the Raptors top the Eastern Conference. While most of their problems come from the offensive end of the floor, Toronto would be even more scary if they could just grab defensive rebounds.

Cleaning The Glass places the Raptors in the defensive rebound rate in the bottom five of the NBA. While that didn't stop Toronto from acting as an elite defender, it would be even more powerful if they could just close their properties with a league-style rebound.

# 2: health

As mentioned earlier, the Raptors were hit by injuries. Kyle Lowry missed 11 games and Serge Ibaka missed 10 games earlier this season. Toronto has been able to manage these ailments in an impressive way, but at the moment the Raptors are putting a team with short hands on the ground again.

Pascal Siakam is the biggest absence as the Raptors list him "indefinitely" with a groin problem. Siakam is accompanied by Marc Gasol (thigh) and Norman Powell (shoulder) on the shelf indefinitely. It is possible that one or more of these pieces may be back soon, but especially in the case of Siakam, the raptors cannot achieve their goals without him being in the lineup.

# 3: A clear direction

There has been a lot of talk about what the Raptors could do if it became clear that they could not compete this season. This is currently not the case as Toronto appears to be firmly anchored in the top 5 Eastern Conference. Nevertheless, the Raptors still have to make decisions because Gasol, Ibaka and Fred VanVleet all operate with expiring contracts. VanVleet numbers are a priority for the future, but at least Masai Ujiri has to try to improve some of his chips this season against a more forward-thinking calculation.

Could the Raptors rightly push for a return trip to the Eastern Conference Finale? Yes, they could. How likely that is could determine the franchise's course for the next few seasons, especially if Toronto intends to keep the paint dry when it comes to 2021.

