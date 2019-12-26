Toronto plays in the 5-game winning streak against New Jersey – Toronto

Loading...

Toronto Maple Leafs (20-14-4, second in the Atlantic Division) against New Jersey Devils (12-19-5, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. European summer time

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto will try to continue its winning streak in five games with a win over New Jersey.

The devils are 6-11-2 in Eastern Conference games. New Jersey ranks fifth in the NHL with an average of 10.0 penalty minutes per game. P. K. Subban leads the team, which plays a total of 40 minutes.

The Maple Leafs are 11-9-4 in the conference game. Toronto is sixth in the NHL with 9.2 points per game, an average of 3.5 goals and 5.7 assists.

Matchup Friday is the first meeting of the two teams this season.

TOP PERFORMER: Nikita Gusev leads the Devils with 15 assists and has collected 20 points this season. Kyle Palmieri has scored five goals in their last 10 games for New Jersey.

Auston Matthews scored 43 total points, scoring 24 goals and 19 assists for the Maple Leafs. Mitchell Marner has scored 17 points in the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 MATCHES: Maple Leafs: 7-3-0, an average of four goals, 5.9 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes, while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a percentage saving of 0.909.

Devils: 3: 6: 1, an average of 2.5 goals, 4.6 assists, 4.9 penalties and 11.8 minutes, while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a saving of 0.917 percent.

INJURIES: Devil: None listed.

Maple Leafs: Trevor Moore: day by day (undisclosed), Tyson Barrie: day by day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using Data Skrive technology and Sportradar data.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

