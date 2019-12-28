Toronto meets New York – Toronto in 6-game winning streak

Loading...

New York Rangers (18-15-4, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) against Toronto Maple Leafs (21-14-4, second in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Saturday, 7 p.m. European summer time

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto wants to keep the winning streak of six games alive when the Maple Leafs take on New York.

The Maple Leafs are 12-9-4 in Eastern Conference games. Toronto has scored 137 goals and is second in the league with an average of 3.5 goals per game. Auston Matthews leads the team at 24.

The Rangers play 12-10-2 in Eastern Conference. New York is fifth in the league with 10.9% and an average of 3.2 goals with 29.4 shots per game.

Toronto defeated New York 6-3 at these teams' last clash on December 20. William Nylander scored two goals for the Maple Leafs in the win.

The story continues under the advertisement

TOP PERFORMER: Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 24 goals, adds 19 assists and scores 43 points. Mitchell Marner has scored a total of 6 goals and 11 assists for the last 10 games for Toronto.

Artemi Panarin leads the Rangers with 21 goals and has 48 points. Anthony DeAngelo has submitted seven assists in the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 MATCHES: Rangers: 4-5-1, with an average of 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.3 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes, with 2.8 goals per game possible with a percentage saving of 0.910.

Maple Leafs: 8-2-0, averaging 4.4 goals, 6.6 assists, three penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes, while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a percentage saving of 0.912.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Trevor Moore: day after day (unknown), Ilya Mikheyev: day after day (hand), Tyson Barrie: day after day (ankle).

Rangers: Brendan Lemieux: out (hand).

The Associated Press created this story using Data Skrive technology and Sportradar data.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR

(tagsToTranslate) Ice Hockey (t) Leafs (t) Leafs Ice Hockey (t) Maple Leafs (t) National Hockey League (t) NHL (t) Toronto Ice Hockey (t) Toronto Leafs (t) Toronto Maple Leafs (t) Toronto sports ( t) sport