Toronto lawyer 2019 injured NYD attack opens legal practice for assault victims – Toronto

A Toronto lawyer who was violently attacked on New Year's Day 2019 opens a new law firm for victims of assault in the city.

Toronto police said David Shellnutt was walking with a companion in downtown Toronto on January 1, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. when he dealt with two men after insulting the woman with an "indecent" remark ,

Toronto police suspect charged in New Year's Day robbery



The surveillance video captured the incident and showed two men exiting a Dodge Charger and repeatedly hitting Shellnut before falling unconscious. The two men then fled the scene in the same vehicle.

Shellnutt was taken to the hospital, where he was in a coma for some time.

The police have accused a suspect, 35-year-old Keron Alvarez, of serious physical harm, but are still looking for the second suspect.

Now, a year later, Shellnutt said he was fully recovered, "turning a page over" and opening a new independent law firm.

“To say that I am blessed to be able to expand my work is a big understatement. I am committed to people and I am deeply grateful and excited for the future, ”said Shellnutt in a press release.

The Toronto lawyer has recovered violently on New Year's Day and the police are still looking for suspects



Shellnutt, who calls himself "The Biking Lawyer" as an avid cyclist and cyclist lawyer, said his practice will also focus on cyclists who have been victims, from street hustle or other incidents.

"We will provide extensive legal experience that is available at the community level," said Shellnutt.

Psychiatrist Noah Mugenyi said that Shellnutt's “resilience,” “compassion,” and experience as a victim will help his clients even more.

"I came to see Dave as a lawyer who is uniquely equipped to help and stand up for people who have experienced trauma," said Mugenyi in a press release.

"His resilience in rebounding and the compassion he has shown his customers make him a unique professional who helps others realize their full potential."

Shellnutt officially opens its new practice on Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on College Street.

I am really looking forward to opening my doors to cyclists across Toronto and continuing to stand shoulder to shoulder with them as people injured on their bicycles or as a community lawyer and activist. To everyone who helped me get here, I love you. University / Dovercourt. pic.twitter.com/yIQMyf7D1S

– Dave Shellnutt (Him / Her) (@TheBikingLawyer) December 30, 2019

