Loading...

TORONTO – The acclaimed Canadian drama film “The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open” has won another great honor.

The Toronto Film Critics Association has the native story, written and directed by Kathleen Hepburn and Elle-Maija Tailfeathers, the 2019 Rogers Best Canadian Film Award.

The prize, with $ 100,000, was awarded during a gala on Thursday evening.

Tailfeathers also plays, together with Violet Nelson, in the story of two indigenous aliens with different social backgrounds who connect themselves during the course of one night.

Nelson plays a pregnant young woman who is fleeing a violent relationship.

The number two for the best Canadian film prize was “Antigone” by Sophie Deraspe and “Firecrackers” by Jasmin Mozaffari.

Those two directors each received $ 5,000 from Rogers Communications.

Earlier this week, “The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open” won several awards from the Vancouver Film Critics Circle, including the best Canadian film.

The story was also announced by critics in the US and was named one of the top 10 Canadian films of 2019 by the Toronto International Film Festival.

Other winners at Thursday’s TFCA gala were actor-director Deragh Campbell, who shines in “Anne at 13,000 feet” and received the Stella Artois Jay Scott prize for an upcoming artist.

Previously announced 2019 TFCA winners are Bong Joon-ho’s dark social satire “Parasite” for the best photo, best director and best foreign film.

Noah Baumbach’s ‘Marriage Story’ won two acting awards, for lead actor Adam Driver and supporting cast member Laura Dern.

Lupita Nyong’o became the best actress for her work in the horror film ‘Us’ by Jordan Peele.

And “The Irishman” by Martin Scorsese won for the best scenario.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 9, 2020.

The Canadian press