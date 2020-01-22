Toronto FC skipper Michael Bradley undergoes a successful ankle operation | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The four-month forecast brings Bradley to mid-May, around 13 or 14 games in the 34-game schedule of the regular TFC season.

Bradley was wounded in the 10 MLS Cup final in Seattle, but ended the game and downplayed the injury and said the judge would only need two to three weeks to “calm down.”

On Monday, that prognosis extended to four months with news that the injury had not responded to treatment and required surgery. That led star-striker Jozy Altidore to delve into the treatment of the injury by the team.

“I don’t think it’s good enough,” Altidore said. “He’s a man who takes care of himself in an incredible way, an incredible professional … I think he was abandoned.”

Coach Greg Vanney rejected Altidore’s comments and said, “Jozy has his opinion.”

Bradley injured his ankle in the 32nd minute of the championship when the Seattle defender, Roman Torres, attempted to catch the Toronto player with his follow-through. Bradley then withdrew from the American team a few days later for CONCACAF Nations League games against Canada and Cuba.

He spent much of the off season repairing the ankle in the club’s training facility.

