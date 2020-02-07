Toronto FC signs Argentinian Pablo Piatti as the third designated player

Toronto FC has signed the Argentinian winger Pablo Piatti as his new designated player.

30-year-old Piatti leaves Espanyol from Barcelona for Major League Soccer for a free transfer. He has passed a medical education and will leave for the California training camp on Saturday to join the rest of the team.

The search for an attacker by GM Ali Curtis and others has brought the club from South America to Europe.

“Pablo is coming to TFC with an exceptional pedigree,” FC FC president Toronto Manning said in a statement. “He brings a great gaming experience for our team, after having played in nearly 300 games in La Liga (Spain), and participated in the UEFA Champions League.

“We believe he is the type of dynamic player that is going to improve our attack and TFC fans will really enjoy seeing him play.”

Piatti joins Spanish playmaker Alejandro Pozuelo and American international striker Jozy Altidore as TFC-designated players. Third place opened in December, when Captain Michael Bradley accepted a new deal using targeted allocation money, leaving room for another selection player under the MLS salary limit.

Piatti was in his fourth season at Espanyol, where he made 95 games with 14 goals and 19 assists in all competitions.

“Pablo is an experienced player with an exceptional character. We believe he fits very well in our group,” said Curtis. “His eagerness to join the Los Angeles team as soon as possible is an indication of his team mentality. By adding Pablo to an existing strong attacking unit, we become a better team.”

The complication of the TFC search was an adaptation to the designated player rules under the new collective labor agreement. Although clubs can still register a maximum of three designated players, the competition now has the right to limit the compensation for the third DP to the maximum intended allocation payroll – unless the player is 23 or younger.

If that comes into play, Piatti’s salary is probably limited to around US $ 1.6 million for 2020.

For comparison: Altidore earned $ 6.33 million last season and Pozuelo $ 3.8 million

Piatti is no stranger to Toronto. In 2007 he won the FIFA U-20 World Cup at the home stadium of TFC with an Argentinian side with Sergio Aguero, Angel di Maria and Maxi Moralez.

His career has since been characterized by highs and lows, with injuries in the past.

The five-foot-four 139-pounder has an eye for purpose and can score with both feet and set up others. He won a senior cap for Argentina in 2011 in a friendly match against Poland.

Piatti started with Estudiantes in Argentina and made his debut on 17 in 2006 under Diego Simeone, now manager of Atletico Madrid. The diminutive Piatti turned heads with an injury-time head winner in the game.

He moved with fanfare to Almeria in Spain in 2008. Three years later he was sold to Valencia after Almeria was relegated. He got out of favor with coach Miroslav Djukic, but returned to form after the Serbian left and prospered under Nuno Espirito Santo, now manager of England’s Wolves.

Piatti was lent to Espanyol in 2016. The Barcelona club finally exercised its squeeze-out clause to make the move permanent.

Piatti suffered damage to his right knee last February, prematurely ending his 2018-19 season with Espanyol. He also suffered a fractured arm and skull fracture during his career.

He appeared in 59 games for Estudiantes (13 goals), 110 games for Almeria (23 goals, 11 assists) and 162 games for Valencia (23 goals, 30 assists).

Espanyol (3-13-6) is currently at the bottom of the 20-team La Liga.

Toronto opens the MLS season in San Jose on February 29.